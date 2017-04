UFO Sighting in Ontario on 2017-04-08 00:00:00 – Was in backyard sitting outside – noticed a formation of dimly lit lights moving towards the north east thought these were geese but the realized the crossed the sky in seconds …A second formation flew by at twice the speed a few minutes later

1) sitting outside on my deck 9:30pm 2) shape and dim lighting on leading edge caught my eye 3) at first i thought they were geese 4) then realized they moved way to fast 5). a second set flew by on a slightly different path but at twice the speed 6) they both were low flying in relation to the planes that were flying that evening 7) i felt surprised and shocked at first then in awe 8) they flew out of sight in seconds