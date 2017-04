UFO Sighting in Melbourne, Florida on 2016-10-31 17:56:00 – Heading west on post rd. observed a flattened blimp like object very slowly decending in the westerly direction. lost sight as i was in traffic and in a hurry.

While traveling in my car going east on post rd., approaching wickam rd. on haloween evening (10-31-16) at approx 5:57 pm, i observed a flattened blimp-shaped object very slowly decending going in a westerly direction. since i was hurrying to see my sick wife and was in traffic, i lost sight of the object and i continued traveling east on post rd. after crossing wickam rd. i haven't seen an object as described above since my sighting.