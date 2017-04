We were on a frontier airplane coming from philadelphia, pa and preparing to land in charlotte, nc close to noon on 4/7/2017. our 7 year old son was sitting by the window. he told us to look out the window because he sees a spaceship in the sky. we took 3 pictures of the object in the sky. one of the pics shows 2 objects. if you zoom in on the pics, it does look like it could be something. our son seemed so sure that it was a spaceship.