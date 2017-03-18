well i was 6 years old and i'm the rosinbridge sighter the ships decended in a worm hole over my neighbors house the boltons residence at 1371 anzio ccc 95531 after studying this sighting 47 years latter i have found out that this sighting had hidden desighns that i never noticed before the flight pattern the year of the sighting 1969 yen yan z patterns that spelled out a superior being being contacted threw prayer for the ship recked vessel the brother johnothan point data hat the police documented in 1969 with the us air force connects to the 6year old boy at 1345 anzio in 1969 .The two boys that seen the golden craft were their under the lamp in 1969 at 1345 anzio the exzact time the officers at brother johnothan point was filling the report with us air force and us navy i'm the rosinbridge sighter and beleave this was a superior being ansewering a prayer and also may be connected to the human heart of the boy when he was born the boy may have died to recognize the difference between the spirit world and the physical world the point of origin points to god origin and the symbols on ships may be interpetated as messages sent from the creator jehova and his son the ezekial wheel and jacobs latter line up with this amazing thre dementional print god left behind that would puzzle phisisist around the world it has puzzled me the sighter but threw studying the origins of god i have came to the theory this was god and i'm here for a reason this is the greatest sighting on earth and it leaves a third dimension print to prove its exsistance.Look at brother johnothan point the demensions of the grave sight is the axsact size of the crafts that decended in the worm hole rosin bridge sacred ground area the boltons gods signature and the flight pattern desighn the zz pattern twice reveals a superior desighn god origin no dought in my mind and heart.