UFO Sighting in Ocala, Florida on 2017-02-25 20:10:00 – After hearing planes went outside with binoculars, spotted bright starlike image low in the west. object looked like transparent jellyfish with pulsating colors, nothing solid to view

Not sure the objects i've seen are ufos, but since 2/23 there has been something unusual in the sky. thurs 2/23 heard alot of planes flying in the afternoon, continued in evening. heavy sounding like cargo. took binoculars out to view these planes around 8:20 pm. noticed bright star low in the distance, became jellyfish like with binoculars. it pulsated as it seemed to hover a few minutes and then seemed to descend slowly below the trees. went out next night at 8:40 pm. it was there in the west again, but further away and lower. sky was cloud covered on 2/25 and did not see the bright star. last night at 8:10 pm. again it was in the sky, but this time i looked at the stars high in the sky and viewed one to the south hovering high. while i watched the object to the west, something moved fast through lower section of binoculars. adjusted vision and saw the same type of object moving north, rather low in the sky. i have heard nothing on our local news. keep hearing a lot of plane traffic. seems to be a schedule for these objects. i'm going to keep watching to see how long this goes on. may not be ufos, but not normal.