UFO Sighting in Wilmington, Ohio on 2017-02-13 19:30:00 – Strange red orange lights spread out in a straight line several times across the sky. white blinking lights were also surrounding the area.

I was standing outside of my college cafeteria when i saw bright red orange lights appear in the sky. knowing i had seen them last year i called my friend and ran to our apartment. she ran outside and we stood in the yard waiting for the lights to return. as we stood there we could identify white blinking lights in the sky that i identified as the lights i had seen, but now spread out and dim in the sky. we stared at the sky for about 20 minutes until finally it reappeared again. toward the south east a straight line of red orange lights spread out in a straight line and then faded into nothingness. this happened 2 more times and then once in a diagonal pattern. one light smoothly became 7 in an astounding transition. i was incredibly excited to know my friend had finally seen these lights as well. it's one thing to see it for yourself and tell the story, it's another entirely for others to share in your experience. after several minutes of waiting for the lights to return, we grudgingly went back inside.