UFO Sighting in Sharon, South Carolina on 2017-02-01 08:14:00 – Image captured on wildlife camera of orb lighting woods

We have a wildlife camera mounted to a tree facing the woods. it's set to take a 10 second video every 30 seconds when the motion detector is activated. a bird activated the camera and you can see a twig near the camera moving but there is a round light/orb near the horizon just a few feet away in the woods. it doesn't move or flash. there are silhouettes of branches in front of it and the sun is higher above to the right. there is nothing in the woods that would cause a reflection. the time is 8:14am in daylight. the orb is too large and bright to be a light from the sun or artificial source. it lights the ground and surrounding area. the woods are very thick in this area and we have not disturbed the location where we saw the image on the camera.