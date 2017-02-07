UFO Sighting in Lake Placid, Florida on 2017-02-06 20:06:00 – Stargazing with laser pointer and then it started to move.

Went outside of my home around 7 p.M. made between 7 and 8 o'clock p.M. near my home and started looking at stars with a camera and several laser pointers. as usual i find a star with the laser pointer that decides to move sometimes they fly right over me other times they just take off in a no special direction they might change directions and keep flying the same way until they fly so far you can no longer see them. i have approximately 15 minutes of video several nights in a row of these objects they're here almost every single night. i am also close to an air force bombing range which is probably why they are here so often. i can fillmore see these objects just about every single night and leading to end the day or two after a full moon there is a lot of activity. i have also seen some strange aircraft that's probably military that i have never seen before and they usually fly over me after i'm make contact with the ufo. it seems like the aircraft is watching what i do and maybe taking pictures or they definitely know what i'm doing. they are definitely watching me i think there might be a portal somewhere close. usually i lose sight of the object when they fly out of range of my night vision camera or sometimes they just fade out disappear. these objects are either high altitude military drones or allen craft. i get excited when i see these things you now because it's just exciting i'm not scared or anything like that but you know most people didn't believe me until they saw the video. most of the time they just fly away on a few occasions they have flown right over my location and have hovered there for a long time and just never moved till i move myself or just gave up you know filming that night. i am colorblind but sometimes people tell me they change color. they dont do anything crazy. sometimes they grow real big and real bright and just fade out disappear in an instant or change direction or just shoot off like a rocket and disappear. i have made dvd recordings i was unable to download for this report but can email the video to anybody that wants them just send me your email.