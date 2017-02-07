2017-02-07 UFO Stalker HomeUFO Reports UFO Sighting in Hammond, Indiana on 2017-02-07 16:30:00 – This was a giant bird went overhead of me and at 1000 yards and 500 feet up it looked to be 2 inches wide which makes it 11 1/2 feet wide. UFO Sighting in Hammond, Indiana on 2017-02-07 16:30:00 – This was a giant bird went overhead of me and at 1000 yards and 500 feet up it looked to be 2 inches wide which makes it 11 1/2 feet wide. By UFO Stalker - 10 hours ago - in UFO Reports I witnessed a very large bird that was at appx 500 ft high and at 1000 yards and it measured 2 inches across which makes it 11 1/2 feet wide. it shocked me.