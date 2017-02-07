UFO Sighting in Chicago, Illinois on 2017-02-05 17:40:00 – Three large reddish orange lighted objects flying from west to east.

My husband put the car away at the kickoff of the superbowl football game.(in the garage)walking back to the house walking west he saw three orange lights coming east toward him. he hurriedly called me outside(side entrance to see them. it was february 5, at approximately 5:40 p.M. they were about 3 miles from my house in the western sky.Our house faces west. the moon was a little to my left in the southern dark sky. the large(bigger than the north star)deep orange orbs where in a row traveling east. the first orb passed the moon, then went up; and then disappeared from view. the second one seemed to be lingering, waiting for the third one. when it caught up, the second one passed the moon and disappeared where the first one did. the third was a little slower, passed the moon and disappeared. this all occurred in about 30 seconds.