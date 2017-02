Approximately 1740 hours on sunday,february 5,2017, i saw 2 objects in the west sky flying close together. as i watched i saw a third object trying to catch up. the first two seemed to slow down to let the third catch up. they were going from west to east,south of my location. they were reddish orange in color. as they flew east they seemed to gain altitude , and the color disappeared as if the color burned out. it took about a minute or less to leave my vision. it was not an airplane!