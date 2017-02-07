UFO Sighting in Blanchardville, Wisconsin on 2015-08-11 20:50:00 – Two lights were observed in the sky moving down toward a tree line. the lights were discovered in photos shortly after they were taken.

My friend and i were staying at my mom’s house for a couple of days in rural wisconsin during the summer of 2015. while we were driving towards the house along a driveway, my friend took photos of the house and surrounding area. once at the house my friend and i went out on the deck to see the view. there i mentioned to my friend, who is interested in ufos, that i had seen a very bright single light above a tree line a few weeks before when my boyfriend and i were at the house. the light my boyfriend and i had observed was so bright i mentioned to him at the time that there must be a planet coming up through the trees. however, as the light cleared the trees, i noted that it was way too bright to be a planet. the light then moved back down into the tree line, silhouetting trees as it traveled and vanished with no sound. my friend and i only noticed the lights in the attached photos as i was pointing out to him the area where the very bright light had been sighted a few weeks previously. he had immediately noticed that the photos he had just taken on his phone had lights in the same area. both photos taken by my friend occurred within the same time stamp of 8:50 pm on august 11th, 2015. i have included close-ups of the lights in the attachments. i am reporting at this time because on november 14, 2016 my boyfriend and i had an intense encounter with anomalous lights observed from the same deck. the mufon report on that case is # 80432. i did contact two small area airports in january of 2017 to see if they knew of any aircraft in the air at the time the photos were taken in 2015. i have not heard back from them. also, on january 27, 2017, a sighting that was reported at the us and mexico border showed photos of lights that were so similar to what was recorded in my friend’s photos, that i felt the need to share a photo from this sighting in the attachments. i have no idea if the lights in these attached photos are anomalous in nature. i would like to find out.