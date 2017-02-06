UFO Sighting in Harrisonburg, Virginia on 2017-02-05 14:15:00 – Object observed leaving 2 com trails and unusually high angle. looked away for 2 mins and when looked again object and con trails gone. clear sky with no observable planes or con trails anywhere in the sky

today around 1415 february 5 a friend and i were having a discussion and she observed the craft with two contrails behind it and remarked at the steep angle that it appeared to be taking. we both assumed it was a jet at high altitude. we looked away for a couple of minutes and when we looked back, both the craft and the con trails were gone. it was a very clear sky and we saw no evidence of con trails or planes. both of us very surprised and a bit disturbed as neither of us had a good explanation.