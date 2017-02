UFO Sighting in Wilson, North Carolina on 2017-02-04 23:00:00 – It had multiple lights on the i would say it had a square diamond shape to it. just flew very slow over our house

My sister work up to some lights in the sky that she saw out of the window. she thought it looked weird due to fact that there were bigger lights in a triangle shape on the front of the object and smaller lights in the middle and the back. she took a video amd showed me and i was convinced that it had to be a ufo. first time we have seem this! she began taking a video until it flew over our house ans she lost track of it.