UFO Sighting in Motueka, Tasman on 2017-02-05 00:00:00 – Found anomaly on photo which looks like it could be a ufo.

I was at the samaritas cafe at port motueka yesterday (5.2.17). while waiting for my order, i took a photo of mt arthur with the port motueka marina in the foreground. i uploaded some photos from my camera to my laptop today and saw that there was a dark oval shape in the photo below the hill ridgeline in the distance and above one of the yacht masts. the photos taken at different locations before the photo and after the photo did not have a dark oval. as soon as i saw the dark oval in the photo i thought wow that looks like a ufo. i didn't see anything in the sky at the time the photo was taken.