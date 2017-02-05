UFO Sighting in Lawley, England on 2017-02-05 00:00:00 – Bright spinning disc outside bedroom window

Witness reports waking at about 3am uk time on 5th february 2017 feeling like something had physically shaken her. when she sat up in bed she noticed a bright light shining through the bedroom window curtains, so she pulled back the curtains to look and saw a bright disc shaped object outside her window. the disc was very bright and was spinning in a anti-clockwise direction parallel to her window whihc faces onto the street. it was about 10ft wide or slightly bigger and when it spun it shone out white, sliver, gold and pink colours. witness describes a 'solid' feature to the disc but no sound. event lasted about 1 minute total as the disc seemed to just blink out and disappear. witness reports feeling very tired immediately after the event so got straight back into bed and went to sleep. she woke up feeling normal but remembered the event exactly so wrote everything down, to pass to local ufo investigation group. witness also states that she wakes most nights around 3am and has done for years. she also lives not far from the wrekin hill in shropshire which is a well known spot for ufo sightings and related events. witness reported initially to re-established local ufo group who are carrying out further investigation.