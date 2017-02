UFO Sighting in Daphne, Alabama on 2017-02-03 14:01:00 – Object appeared as a definite uknown craft, then broke into two main sections and crashed slowly down leaving a smoke and debris trail

My dad and i were in the car waiting at a stop light. i looked to the right, wnw, and i noticed a bulky craft, a split second later it burst into two sections and slowly fell to the ground. it fell slowly and were two definite debris teails of smoke.