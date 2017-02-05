UFO Sighting in Clinton, Illinois on 2017-01-05 22:03:00 – A fourteen yr old friend of my middle son and my youngest son seen a black disk with big blue lights and small red lights. with a dome on top..

A 14 year old friend of my son's was in my son's room with two of my sons,one is 14 the other is 9. the nine-year-old was laying on the bed the 14 year old friend was sitting on the corner of the bed. the nine year old saw something weird in the window so he got up and said what is that and kayden who was sitting up far from the window seen it too, then said what is that i don't know what is that? they observed a slowly rotating, black disk shaped ufo with big bright blue lights on the side of it and red lights on the top of it in a dome which they could see because the red lights were reflecting on it it was behind our house next to our neighbor's house. when my son who is 14 got up to the window to see it, it moved really quick like it was hiding. zipped on the other side of their house. the front. i had both kids draw what they seen in separate rooms. will show pics of drawings. the 14 year was petrified. crying when i took him home. i dont know what is going on, but im sick of it. these boys are scared! not for pretend-for real.