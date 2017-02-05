UFO Sighting in Birmingham, Alabama on 1979-06-15 20:00:00 – It was there. it was big. it was covered with moving lights.

Summer of 79'. about 8:00 pm. a friend and i were driving east on shades crest road. we had just passed beaumont drive and were trending downhill. there it was over the trees south of the baptist church. it was about 150 feet across and 50 feet high. it was covered with gold orange lights that looked like they were all swimming over each other. there was a single line of red lights inspecting it laterally. it felt like it was alive. we thought it was a flying saucer because it pretty much looked like it was right out of a spielberg production. we had slowed, but not stopped. as we continued downhill, the treeline gradually obscured the object. we immediately went back up the hill to attempt to reacquire sight of the object. it was gone. i don't know if it made a noise or not because the stereo was playing loudly.