UFO Sighting in Belfast, Northern Ireland on 2015-09-12 00:00:00 – It was a large oval shaped mostly orange craft (non-terrestrial)

I was just walking home from a friends house when i seen this craft hovering over cavehill in north belfast, it made no sound. it blacked out the sky behind it and was hovering and and making path over the hill, i watched in awe until it passed over the other side of the hill, the hill is also how i could determine the direction the craft was travelling. i also know the hill to be around 950+ feet in height so the craft must have been around that plus 200 feet. the ufo was i think around 100ft long from the side. love you're work guys i'm a huge believer! hope to hear from you, thanks. matt.