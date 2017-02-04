UFO Sighting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on 2017-02-03 08:10:00 – One large brightly lit hovering ufo with 3 smaller ufo’s fairly close by approximately 2 miles from us for about 1 1/2 hours

I was in the street by the house and discovered a large bright light hovering in the sky at about 30 degrees in the sky.It was about 6:30 pm and dark.I got the binoculars and watched it for its duration which was about 1 1/2 hours. i discovered 3 other smaller ufo's near the large ufo. the smaller ufos appeared to be round.It looked like a series of colored dots in red, yellow, green, blue, and white. at one point, one of the smaller ufo's took off at a fast airspeed in a westerly direction and did not return. the large ufo used all of the same colors but also showed a very bright (star colored) light at times. the color patterns of the large ufo changed as i watched. at times it was concentric circles, at times more like a halo, other times like the pattern of the stripes on a basketball. at one point the large ufo appeared wobbly. eventually the large ufo moved extremely slow and went down below my horizon at which point all of them were gone. i am a pilot, 73 years old and have seen 2 other ufo's 20 years apart many years ago, that were seen by others at the time, that were both 20 feet in front of my face. other people saw those other ufo's many year ago when i did. so i was very excited to see these ufo's last night since i do know they exist and am very curious about where they came from and what they are doing here.These were definitely ufos. our aircraft do not do those things that these ufo's did. i did report it to other people around me who saw it also.