UFO Sighting in Morganton, North Carolina on 1981-07-15 15:00:00 – Vw bug sized dull metallic half moon shaped craft with pulsating red, green, and blue lights hovering 15-20 feet off the ground in my backyard during the summer of 1981.

During the summer of 1981 i was 12 years old and enjoying a carefree vacation from school. my father's army buddy and his wife and 2 boys were visiting from florida. we lived in the foothills of the appalachian mountains and we spent our summers romping the various mountain attractions nearby. one of the boys was 9 years old at the time, and we had become fast friends the week of their visit. one afternoon our parents were inside the house relaxing and reminiscing while we played outside on the carport.Something caused us both to turn and look towards the back yard. there hovering 15-20 feet off the ground was a dull metallic vw bug sized craft with pulsating red green and blue lights. the object was curved on the side facing us. we were at eye level with the object and it was very close, approximately 10-15 feet away, just hovering there as if it were observing or studying us. we both were in shock for several seconds and just stood there speechless. it made a whirring sound like-waahhuuwaahhuuwaahhuuwaahhuu. i was terribly frightened by this craft as was my companion. we both came to our senses and ran in the house. our parents in their merry making were oblivious to what was just outside the window where they were gathered. it took several seconds for them to realize that we were serious and not just playing a game or a trick on them. we all ran back out to the carport, the craft was gone. i am now 46 years old. this incident has stayed with me to this day. i have never seen another craft or anything either close or far up in the sky which could by considered a ufo. i know what i saw that day was something very unusual and not something seen normally in our skies then or now.