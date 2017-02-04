UFO Sighting in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on 2017-01-30 19:15:00 – Couple sees lights around what they thought was venus.

Lights on venus on the evening of monday january 30th, 2017 from around 7:15 pm to 7:25 pm a friend and his wife (who want to remain anonymous) observed what they initially thought to be a planet slightly above the moon. i initially received a text from his wife asking: “whats the really bright, star, planet, satellite just above the moon tonight”? i answered that it should be the planet venus. the husband however stated that he saw three or four green lights on the upper right side of the “planet”. these lights remained for the entire period that they were driving in a westerly direction through lee’s summit, mo, a total time of about 10 minutes. the lights actually were blinking rapidly and appeared to have red on the left side of the light occasionally. he noted that the “planet” was exceptionally bright. the position of the lights with respect to the rim were roughly following the outline from about 1 o’clock to 4 o’clock. “it was much brighter”, he said. the witness also stated that the lights were not synchronized but pulsing randomly. other persons in the general kansas city area have also seen unusual “craft” in the location that venus is supposed to occupy in the sky and in other locations as well. one incident is seen in mufon case # 80199 on november 3rd, 2016. it is interesting to note that the video which that witness took has the craft to be in the same location as venus was supposed to be in. it showed a rapidly morphing series of cylindrical shapes and colors from frame to frame. it too looked like it pulsed and changed colors-- from the naked eye perspective, red and green tend to predominate. except, that one cannot see venus for some odd reason. when shown the video in mufon case # 80199, my friend stated that the pulsing lights looked very much like what he saw. the couple were very amazed at the brightness and kept looking at it while they continued to drive toward the west. eventually they lost sight of it when they turned north.