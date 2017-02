During a visit to in las vegas last march, my aunt, uncle, mom and i took a ride through red rock canyon, where took these photos of scenery through the windshield of my uncle's car. because my phone is an android and i use a mac i only looked at these photos recently and was shocked to see what looks like a ufo hovering prominently in the sky. the day i took these photos however none of us saw or noticed this object in the sky. it was not visible and appeared only when photographed.