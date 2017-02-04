UFO Sighting in Hamirpur , on 2017-01-27 18:31:00 – It was like a shooting star but it was hovering in the sky slowly

It was 6:30 when i arrived at home.. then suddenly my father told me look at the sky then i sawed a glowing object... at first sight i thought it was star but soon i realised that it's not behaving like a star it was moving in a very different manner sometimes it hovers sometimes it moves then i called my brother out... to him it supposed to be a triangular object with shiny lights but i'm not quite sure that is it was circular or triangular then the object come toward us then start hovering again travelling in differ directions.. then it start moving to north-east direction!!