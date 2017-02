Black Triangle Sighting in Arkansas on 2017-01-31 00:00:00 – Saw very large triangle craft hovering right above trees next to the highway. it had red stationary lights around thecedges and spinning red lights in the center. i nearly ran off the road

I was driving to pick up my brother and just as i was about to cross out of arkansas into louisiana i saw the craft hovering in the tree line next to the highway