UFO Sighting in Thamesmead, England on 1983-09-01 22:30:00 – A dazzling crown like object flew over my head a u.F.O. it was not a aircraft

1. i was sitting in up in bed 2. i looked out the window 3. thought it was a plane 4. it passed over me from right to left, this is also what happened. it was like a huge crown that had diamonds and jewels and gold which had dazzling light reflecting off it the light was coming from the object but it was nearly dark in my bedroom but the curtains were open and just a yellow lamppost light out in the street coming in.It was starlike first (twinkled) then got bigger and bigger passed through the window over my head,it made me freeze to the spot i could not move i could only see the craft and it was breathtaking.It was so dazzlingly beautiful. everything went red and black then as it passed over my head. i also heard a swishing sound when it was over my head for 3 seconds that was quiet first got louder and then faded and stopped,then the craft vanished 5. i felt sort of calm after that but very hot. i went downstairs and ate a sandwich and said nothing. 6. i thought it would collide with me so i just hoped to god it wouldn't hurt me but it passed over me and sort of suddenly vanished.