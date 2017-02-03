UFO Sighting in Mendoza, on 2016-12-28 00:00:00 – A cluster of bright lightd near or over the highest andes peak i can see from 12th floor

It was about 11:30 pm and i just got from my english club and saw this cluster of lights high up on a mountain peak in a very remote part of the andes high ridge. never saw anything like it before. waited as long as i could to see if it moved, or pulsed colored beacons, etc, but it remained stationary. i figured i would look again come sunrise but it was gone. part 2: my friend craig and i came to my balcony about noon time on 12 january 2017 and spotted a single bright light close to the lowest peak on this same inner andes ridge. it must have been powerful to be so bright at noon. it made no discernible movements. it is miles away. looks to be accessible only by helicopter or mules! my google earth coordinates are: -32.8925, -68.8485 saludos, jose