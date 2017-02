Luminescent rotating orb observed due west of fort myers, fl at 20* angle over the pine island area. object hovered from 8:00pm - 8:30pm 1-29-2017 & 1-30-2017. object did not change position as celestial bodies did, held constant position. was observed by a boat captain that then alerted my agency and was confirmed visually by our state officer. 2 nights, same time.