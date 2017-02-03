UFO Sighting in Larne, Northern Ireland on 2017-02-02 18:00:00 – Blue strobing starlike object appeared directly in front of me moving right to left at 10-15 degrees above horizon

Was walking home having just got off the bus. saw the strobing blue light in front of me and assumed it was an ambulance making its way down the hill in the background. realized that it was actually moving too high for that. it moved in a slow steady motion in a straight path. i got two pictures of it as it approached the house on the corner at an elevation twice the height of the house (but far in the background). i then started shooting a video of it but lost sight of it after 20 seconds or so. it appeared to have blinked out when it just passed to the left of the house. there are no objects which could obstruct it as far as i can tell, but not 100% sure. on the video it just seems to blink out. time is exact, but website would not recognize the fact that i selected exact.