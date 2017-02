At around 10:10 pm, i was in my front yard walking my dogs. a bright light caught my attention in the sky. i observed 3 bright orange lights traveling from ne to se in a trianlge formation. the objects made no sound and were considerably brighter than the surrounding stars. i ran inside and called for my wife, she came out and watched them fly across the sky with me. the lights slowly faded and disappeared one at a time as they moved away. the entire sighting was about 2 minutes.