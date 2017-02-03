UFO Sighting in Holmes, Pennsylvania on 2017-02-02 19:23:00 – Orbs came out of the north and headed southeast i counted 14 orbs

I was grocery shopping came out of store i was walking in the direction of my car and the lights where right in front of me not hard to see them they were just above the houses. i was not sure what i was seeing at first but watching the light they seemed to me that they where moving a little faster to the north or left of me and then they slowed down to the speed on the video. the lights,orbs made no noise at all. there was a women videoing on her phone right behind me and she came over to me and asked me are you seeing what i'm seeing i laughed and said yes but i don't thinks there airplanes.I tried to video on my phone but i ran out of memory.So i checked my dashcam video and caught some of the orbs.Take a look for your self at the video. thanks