UFO Sighting in El Supí, Falcón on 2017-01-02 19:30:00 – The light above pass from north to south and then to opposite direction after 15 min and projected 2 huges beams in crosslike behind it in 1 sec

I was calm. it was night and i was arriving at a house on the beach with my family, after a while i went to the coast with some of my cousins to look at the stars and i noticed a small light that slowly flew from north to south and i lost of sight among the stars, my cousins also saw it. the weather was windy and cold and after 15 minutes we returned to the house where at one point the electricity failed and i was able to see the stars again and i saw this light that was going from south to north this time. i thought it was only a plane at a great height until i saw two large beams of white light in the form of a cross in a second behind the object, after that i lost the sight of the object. it seemed strange to me.