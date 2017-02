On 2/3/17 at approximately 20:10 while traveling west on interstate 10. i noticed a very bright "star". i first noticed it at mile marker 153 when i got on the interstate until approximately mile marker 120. the light was brighter than a close planet or sirus. it mostly stayed around 12 to 20 degrees above the horizon at wnw direction. it was floating playfully, then would drop down then climb up once again. then just disappeared.