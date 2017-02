Black Triangle Sighting in Sarasota, Florida on 2017-01-12 02:03:00 – There was a light blue light that’s scanned my room and a blue oarb just behind it a strange space craft like no other then after it scanned my room it dissappear ed right before my eyes

it was odd shaped i could draw it of course the original color was black with a gold trim and there was a big blue oarb that came from the front then a light came from the oarb and scanned my entire room it was incredible ever since then i've been seeing and writing strange symbols thank u for reading my report.