Black Triangle Sighting in Bay Village, Ohio on 2014-12-12 04:45:00 – December 12, 2014 ufo right above tree tops bay village ohio could see the very bottom of this craft. bright lights, round in shape, triangular front. it went over my/my house very slowly, no sound!

I normally go outside around 4:30 am to 5:15 am. if my paper is there, i retrieve it along with feeding my outdoor wildlife. on the morning of december 12, 2014 ( (i keep a log book/journal of days events and this is one of the entries) i was making my way out to the backyard gardens. i was on the path for the bird feeder and noticed a huge object next to the moon. it was very bright out that morning, almost seemed like it was day time. i stopped to look at the moon and made a mental note to find out what i thought was a planet next to it. whatever this was, it was huge! all of a sudden, i got this cold breeze that seemed to come from behind me. there was no wind that morning. it is a chill you get when perhaps you are watching a scary movie or something frightens you. we have a lot of deer in our yard, many bucks. i know you have to be careful around them. i heard this voice in my mind say "stay calm" and my name. i was laughing to myself thinking i was losing my mind. then for whatever reason, i looked straight up over my head and there it was! there were two huge round bright lights on either side of this triangular craft. it was moving slowly across the back yard. it was above the highest tree tops. i would estimate the height of approximately three telephone poles. it slowly moved over me, no noise, no vibrations, nothing. once you have had an experience, especially up close as i had, you are in awe but also i feel you freeze i ran over to my son's bedroom window, yelling for him to look out his window but he works 2nd shift and was sound asleep. by the time i got back to the path which is only a few seconds (maybe a minute) this object was gone. the lights were huge. the craft itself was about the size of 3 car lengths so maybe 45-50'. i didn't get to see the front of it well as when you have something that large silently going over you, you are trying to reason your mind with what you have seen. the craft proceeded west. i wish i would have had a camera with me but i probably would have been so excited seeing this object, i wouldn't have been able to take a picture. i have the exact date and i will try to research what was next to the moon that morning.