UFO Sighting in Woolwich, Maine on 2017-01-25 00:00:00 – Thru the east window an unknown light hovered over the ocean and moved side to side several times

I arose around midnight and looked out the window as usual. an incredibly bright light was hovering directly east and seemed far enough away that it should be over the gulf of maine. i live about ten miles from the sea. the light stayed stationary for some time, made no discernable noise, and appeared to move several times and turn, but mostly stayed put. i watched for 15 minutes or so, and went back to bed. i have spent thousands of hours over the night sea in naval patrol aircraft, and i know how the eye can turn a stationary star into a potential moving object if stared at long enough. this was something i've never seen before. brighter than venus or the moon. i wish i could have watched longer. it was gone a couple hours later.