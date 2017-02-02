UFO Sighting in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania on 2017-01-30 20:15:00 – Big! very big!

... i saw a ufo.... no joke!... all i can say is wow! i was coming home from wal-mart about 8:15 pm on rt 902. i was driving on buggies mt. off to the right a police officer was dealing a person with car trouble. i came down buggies, and was on the straight away heading to summit hill. it's about 1/2 mile long before going up the hill to the house. then i look up and saw lights. first let me say the road is dark, and it was snowing. 4 cars in front of me started to slow down. the lights were blinking one after another. going round and round. i couldn't believe what i was seeing. it was a ufo! a very big ufo. moving very slow heading north. as if it was looking for some thing. did i say it was big, so big! about 300 ft off the ground. then it just hug the mt. and keep moving so slow. we flew up the hill. the other 4 cars and my self. i came home and made a few phone calls. one to 911. it was a wow, wow night. i never saw a ufo before. it was as long as my block. wow!