UFO Sighting in Springfield, Missouri on 2017-02-02 19:20:00 – Series of orange glowing lights

sometime after 7 p.M. central time, probably closer to 7:20-7:40 p.M., i opened my door to get call my cat in and observed a string of orange lights hovering above the apartment complex across the street. the were above the tree line and located at an undetermined distance south of the complex in the vicinity, by at around a mile, but probably no further south than five. they were traveling in a zig zag pattern like you see on a heart monitor. some the of the spheres however seemed to be clustered in groups of three lights that appeared to be attached in a formation resembling a triangle. some of the brighter lights on the triangle seemed to show illumination of being attached to a solid black triangular craft that seemed to be revolving as it flew. all lights were travelling in a steady line heading west. thought they might be lanterns at first, but none them appeared to be ascending in altitude. helicopter in north west vicinity was heard and is probably from the hospital nearby. heard a faint whirring hum, but unsure of the source of the noise. the darkness made the film blank, but i got two grainy photos where they appear as white balls, but the color never changed from orange.