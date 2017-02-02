UFO Sighting in Prince Edward Island on 2017-02-02 23:14:00 – Sort of starlike with different lights and sizes

In the last few weeks we have noticing many light like object hovering around first there was only 2 or 3 then in the last week we seen more with smaller lights going up to a larger light and now there is more coming and after we are watching them for some time they then seem to start moving away from us till out of sight,this may seem i'm a bit offside but i watched with a friend for 2-3 weeks and also another 2 people who didn't believe us until they seen them also,in the last few days they have been more lights some changing colours and moving quickly back and forth but i didn't want even tt5to tell anybody but it just to weird in whats happening as we never heard of anyone else seeing the same thing and we are close to the atlantic coast,this is all i can say for now thank you