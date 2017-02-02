UFO Sighting in Lusby, Maryland on 2017-02-02 06:21:00 – Saw bright star like light moving left of the moon. flew steadily for a bit, flickered, then vanished

I had just stepped outside onto the back deck and looked upwards at the very clear sky to observe the moon. i also was looking for the planet that has been around it the past few nights. i think it was venus, if not jupiter. first bright i saw on the left of the moon, which i thought was the planet, but it was moving. it was extremely bright to be up as high as it was and easily fooled me for being the planet that i was looking for, which however twas to the far right of the moon tonight. it was moving at a steady pace upwards. solid, no blinking or flickering. then as i went to focus on it more, it flickered randomly and then vanished. the sky was extremely clear. no clouds anywhere. as bright as it was, there is no where it could have hid. the only possible explanation is either the lights were turned off, or is fly away so fast that i didn't see it. this has been my 4th sighting so far and it resembled a glowing orb that i saw last in florida. i know what to look for when spotting ufos. there were a couple other planes flying by in other directions but you can obviously tell the difference between the two. the light was also going too slow to be a shooting star. the wild part about this sighting and my others is that if i would have stepped out and looked up at that exact moment, i most likely would have missed it. perfect timing. always looking up.