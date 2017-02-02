UFO Sighting in Lafayette, Louisiana on 2016-11-23 21:00:00 – My girlfriend and i were on our way home when there was a large hovering object above a cell phone tower and didn”t make any noise of any kind. we stopped at a red light and it was still behind us hovering. we turned and went down the road and it was gone

My girlfriend and i were driving down the road and we noticed a bright hovering object over a cell phone tower. before i say anything else, i love aviation, i also love ufos and the stories behind them. when i first saw the object i was ruling out any possibilities of drones and helicopters. i knew it wasn't a plane of any kind because the only planes that hover are military jets and this wasn't making any noise. i couldn't make out much but we were practically right under the object. i kept looking up and noticing 4-5 lights coming from the object. there weren't any beams of any sort and the way it was hovering and just sitting there gave me a very on edge feeling. somewhere between scared, excited and concerned. my girlfriend puts it as freaking out because i've always wanted to see a ufo but never thought i would. i hesitated to report this because i've seen the documentaries and stories about the "men in black" or mib, and was worried to report this but i wanted to share this sighting because since i saw i'm not the only one and not alone. when we got to a red light down the street about 50 feet away from where the object was hovering, it was still hovering in the same spot. as soon as we turned and went east, i looked back and not even a second the object zipped away into the sky and the object was just gone. again, i say it couldn't be a helicopter or drone because of the size, amount of lights, speed it took off with.