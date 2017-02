UFO Sighting in I-90 heading towards Mose, Washington on 2009-08-10 15:00:00 – Hovering over moses lake direction. vary defined to the plank. mild pivot. no traffic at all on hwy i-90

Both my ex-girl friend and i are witnesses to the incident. a huge defined; to the plank old model ship, like noah's ark description, with two skulls on the bow, significants of a second occurance, (massive in size) hovered over moses lake direction as we were heading on a trip to her parents house. we pulled over to examine the sight.