UFO Sighting in Gum Spring, Virginia on 2017-01-30 07:15:00 – Bright orb of moving light

Traveling eastbound on i 64 about 07:15 clear sky. was predawn no clouds in area. a very bright light appeared almost like a landing gear light from a large airplane. it traveled in a northbound path and then suddenly stopped. thats what caught my attention. it moves right and then left and then down. then as quick as it appeared it vanished. i thought oh it must have been a planet on the horizon. tgen it comes back this time much brighter and does the same maneuver. as i'm looking at this thing i start looking for a strobe light or the tell tail red marker lights on aircraft. there was nothing and i had a perfect view of route it was on. then in a flash it was gone faster than you could blink your eyes. in 51 years i have never seen anything like this. i'm actually a skeptic . i kept watching the sky looking for any aircraft or the object to return for at least 10 miles as i traveled eastbound. nothing not 1 single aircraft was observed.