UFO Sighting in Castlegar, British Columbia on 2017-02-02 14:30:00 – Slow and continuous decent

These same type of objects were witnessed on two occasions. yesterday i was out on the back porch when my husband pointed out what looked to me like a jet at first. it was a quick presumption on my part and due to the cloud like trails it was leaving behind. but with a bit more observation it became obvious that it was not. it was moving far too slow to be a jet and was falling toward the ground. looking through the binoculars i could see two bright orbs of light at the leading edge which seemed to separate slightly from one another. the decent was far slower than i imagine gravity would bring a solid object down. it took at least five minutes to get from mid sky to where i could no longer see it behind the trees. around the same time today my husband came in to tell me that there was another one in the sky. this time i thought to grab my camera. it looked and acted almost identical to yesterday's sighting, a bright circle of light falling at a slow rate of speed leaving two trails behind it. two very fast jets flew across the sky from west to east in the same area as it descend. when i lost sight of it behind the trees i took a look around and spotted another one higher in the sky but in the same southern direction. it too look as though it was falling to the ground and at the same slow rate of speed. this one however broke into four segments but all four fell at the same rate. another jet flew by shortly before i lost sight of it. and then another, but this one came from the east, did a quick turn about above the falling object and returned east. these jets were far faster than commercial airlines fly. i did and still do feel a bit bewildered by what i saw and am very curious to know what exactly i witnessed.