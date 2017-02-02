UFO Sighting in Burton, England on 2013-10-18 00:00:00 – Ufo was about 20cm, it was hovering in my bedroom about 1 foot by my head. it stayed for about 6secs then disappeared from reality.

I was drifting off to sleep, for some reason i woke up, my wife was still awake on her computer, i saw the ufo and it had about three to four levels of tiered lights, possibly shrunken in size. it hovered to the right, it was doing a humming/vibration noise, i wasn't afraid and was more in awe of it. it then disappeared from the room. wife was right next to me on the laptop and was fully awake but noticed nothing at all. i am very open to all this so i was surprised and saw that it was a ufo, looking in its traditional form. i probably lost sight of the subject as i was waking up a bit more into the present reality. i was able to go back to sleep afterwards, i told my wife but she didn't believe me. i've also been visited by a plaedian type being who comforted me, this was earlier on in the year of 2013 in the same bedroom.