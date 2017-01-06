UFO Sighting in On 287 near Wichita Falls, Texas on 2017-01-04 22:48:00 – Hovering craft that changed distance fast (further away) 3 glowing lights that were in sync only saw the lights but could tell only one craft

My family was the final leg of 14 hour drive back home to fort worth from colorado. husband in backseat my stepson was driving. i looked up and said oh my god.... ufo. my stepson looked up and he was shocked. we couldn't see the actual craft but what was facing us was a series of three distinct lights in a horizontal row. they were in sync (123,123,123). it was close enough to see the actual lights clearly, but dark enough i couldn't make out the craft image. within minutes of viewing it it's distance changed rapidly (within seconds) the lights that we could see clearly were now hazy but we could still see the lights pulsing. it then appeared to be on the horizon line before we lost it. my husband was quick to shut it down, against his belief system and doesn't want kids to be scared. i use to fly a cessna 172 regularly. these were not aircraft lights of any kind that i've seen before. also it was noiseless and hovered. this is my third sighting in 6 years, but first reported, none of the three were the same. i tried to take video but it was too dark and my cell wouldn't focus. the sky that night was lightly overcast, at about 1,000 ft. the ufo was under the cloud line for part of the witnessing. i also know that it wasn't a tower of any kind or energy windmill. unless it was a unknown government aircraft. we have a navy base in fort worth. i looked up image sightings of lights like this, the closest one i found was taken in australia. it could've had more lights but what faced us appeared to be 3. the lights were large.