UFO Sighting in La Cienega, New Mexico on 2017-01-03 22:40:00 – Bright purple light lit up the entire night sky over the clouds and made a dong! sound as it apparently crashed into the ground

My friend and i were standing outside her house having a smoke and saw a huge purple light that lit up the entire night sky. it was distinct from lightning in the way that it lit up the sky uniformly, and seemed to come at an extremely high speed from somewhere above the clouds. there was a loud dong! noise, like a large hollow metal object hitting the earth, and then my friend said she smelled something like a burnt chemical (i have a pretty weak nose and hardly picked it up). very strange, haven't found any other reports about it but we definitely experienced this!