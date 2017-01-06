UFO Sighting in Akron, Ohio on 2017-01-06 02:50:00 – Two lights together, left one blinking/twinkling blue, moving slowly to north

i was at home and i looked out to see if it was still snowing. i noticed this object to the west (my front door faces to the west) it was 2:50 am. i noticed it because it was bright and the only light in the sky because of cloud cover. at first i thought it might be helicopter because they pass over my house on the way to akron general hospital. at first i thought it was hovering, but noticed a very slow motion to the north. it was shining/twinkling through a bare tree and after about 5 to 7 minutes it moved from behind to an unobstructed area. it was two lights very close together and the one on the left was blinking/twinkling blue and white. very bright. it was the only light(s) visible very bright and below the cloud cover. i rushed to get my video camera but the battery was dead. i wasn't excited or anything as i have seen similar sights to the west before but the clouds were kind of lit up which made it unusual. this slow drift to the north continued till it went behind an evergreen tree. i continued checking on it but it didn't appear on the other side that i am aware of. it went behind said tree at 3;25 am i don't believe it was traveling due north because because it sort of diminished in light intensity so was either going slightly west or, it went partially into the cloud cover. i served in the navy from 1966 to 1968 on a naval airbase where i spent some time on the flight line. bmc