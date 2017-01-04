UFO Sighting in Cantonment, Florida on 2017-01-04 04:30:00 – Strangle circulating her like noise over 2 hours

Back at the beginning of november at about 4am i heard a strange pulsating noise coming from the sky that lasted just over an hour. today, january 4th at 436 am, i realized i could hear the same exact noise. at first it sounds like a jet going right over your house, but when the sound doesn't go away is when it seems weird. then i thought the wind. i look outside, both this time and the last, and the air is completely dead. not even a slight breeze. this time the noise lasted two hours. i'm still hearing it way off in the distance as i type this. the best way i can explain it is that it kind of circulates closer and further, pulsating the entire time. when it circulates closer it has almost a ghostly, whirring, noise inside the regular noise. last time i heard it it started in the west and ended in the east. this time, it started in the east and went to the west but before it was close to me it faded back towards the east. which as i listen now it sounds as if it is getting closer again. i know it doesn't completely make sense but that is the best way i can explain the noise. throughout the time i have heard it there has been a dead stillness to the air. i have not seen any lights in the sky or any unidentifiable objects. only a strange noise in the sky. i was on the phone with my boyfriend at the time and it was so loud that he could hear it as well.